Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Trading Up 5.7%

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) was up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.31 and last traded at $29.68. Approximately 1,134,263 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,487,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.08.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVYA. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Avaya from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Avaya from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Avaya in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of Avaya from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Avaya to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avaya currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.27.

Get Avaya alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.37 and its 200-day moving average is $20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.72.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.07). Avaya had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a positive return on equity of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Avaya’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avaya news, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 12,847 shares of Avaya stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $267,988.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Chirico sold 304,469 shares of Avaya stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $9,986,583.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,130,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,068,034.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVYA. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avaya in the fourth quarter valued at $1,145,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avaya in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,709,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avaya by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after buying an additional 62,155 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Avaya by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,911,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,061,000 after purchasing an additional 51,758 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Avaya by 187.2% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 62,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 40,973 shares during the period.

Avaya Company Profile (NYSE:AVYA)

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.