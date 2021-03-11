Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $182.13

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $182.13 and last traded at $182.11, with a volume of 3369 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $177.27.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVY. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Avery Dennison from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.50.

The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.03 and its 200 day moving average is $147.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,670,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,034,675,000 after purchasing an additional 362,047 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,222,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $795,469,000 after acquiring an additional 66,190 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 990,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,665,000 after acquiring an additional 70,221 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 925,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,211,000 after purchasing an additional 133,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,624,000. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

