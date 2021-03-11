Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) updated its first quarter 2021

earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.17-0.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $88-94 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $93.69 million.

AVID has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avid Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ AVID opened at $19.27 on Thursday. Avid Technology has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $24.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.89 million, a PE ratio of 44.81 and a beta of 1.30.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Avid Technology had a net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 11.17%. Equities research analysts expect that Avid Technology will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

