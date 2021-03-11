Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,592 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Avista were worth $5,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Avista by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,290,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,337,000 after purchasing an additional 327,326 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 3,067.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,859,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706,505 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,612,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,035,000 after acquiring an additional 260,482 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,127,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,473,000 after acquiring an additional 96,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 554,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,277,000 after acquiring an additional 68,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Avista alerts:

In other Avista news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $431,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 154,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,680,205.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $42,856.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,821.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,566 shares of company stock worth $1,019,526. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

AVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Sidoti raised Avista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avista currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

AVA stock opened at $42.36 on Wednesday. Avista Co. has a 1 year low of $32.09 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Avista had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.31%. On average, research analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.423 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.13%.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.