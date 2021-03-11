Aviva PLC Cuts Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Aviva PLC cut its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,389 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,579,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $784,147,000 after acquiring an additional 292,047 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,690,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233,841 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,184,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,059 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,086,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,650 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,102,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,104,000 after acquiring an additional 634,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

POWI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Power Integrations has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Shares of POWI opened at $81.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.42. Power Integrations, Inc. has a one year low of $38.57 and a one year high of $99.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 0.98.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 44.72%. The company had revenue of $150.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 58.43%.

In other news, VP Radu Barsan sold 2,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.74, for a total value of $212,122.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,376. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 13,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total value of $1,057,761.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,942 shares of company stock valued at $6,444,383. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

