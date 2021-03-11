Aviva PLC Has $2.17 Million Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 35,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at $501,000. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 63,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 10,864 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XPO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $92.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.70.

In related news, Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $3,182,737.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,904,331.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Troy A. Cooper sold 25,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total transaction of $3,090,386.52. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 139,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,575,698.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,162 shares of company stock worth $10,805,362. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XPO opened at $117.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.92 and its 200-day moving average is $105.98. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.47 and a 52-week high of $128.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.82, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

