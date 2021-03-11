Aviva PLC Has $2.34 Million Stock Holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,413 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 224.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,611,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,135,000 after buying an additional 30,188,573 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $281,888,000. Natixis bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,857,000. Hengistbury Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,436,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,848,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251,510 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE TME opened at $26.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.37 and its 200-day moving average is $19.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $9.22 and a 1-year high of $29.01.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. 86 Research cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.63.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

