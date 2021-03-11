Aviva plc (LON:AV) Insider Patrick Flynn Buys 10,000 Shares

Aviva plc (LON:AV) insider Patrick Flynn bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 388 ($5.07) per share, for a total transaction of £38,800 ($50,692.45).

Aviva stock opened at GBX 396.70 ($5.18) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 357.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 309.97. The company has a market cap of £15.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.34, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Aviva plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 205.70 ($2.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 430.40 ($5.62).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. This is an increase from Aviva’s previous dividend of $7.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.25%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.55) target price on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 383 ($5.00) target price on shares of Aviva in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Aviva currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 377.10 ($4.93).

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

