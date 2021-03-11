Aviva PLC Sells 15,498 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Aviva PLC trimmed its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 44.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 15,498 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3,193.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 685,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $66,630,000 after purchasing an additional 63,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 34,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $3,200,451.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total value of $2,724,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 157,003 shares of company stock valued at $14,445,433. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DLB. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barrington Research cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.75.

NYSE:DLB opened at $99.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 44.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.68 and a fifty-two week high of $101.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.59.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $389.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.33 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 19.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.26%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

