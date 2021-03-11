AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

AVRO has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AVROBIO from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AVROBIO from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. AVROBIO presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.13.

NASDAQ:AVRO opened at $13.66 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.71 and a 200-day moving average of $14.66. The company has a market capitalization of $497.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.41. AVROBIO has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $23.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of AVROBIO by 810.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,560 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in AVROBIO by 185.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in AVROBIO during the third quarter worth $132,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in AVROBIO during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in AVROBIO during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AVROBIO

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

