AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded AXA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Get AXA alerts:

AXAHY stock opened at $26.98 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.85. AXA has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $27.12. The firm has a market cap of $65.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.45.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.