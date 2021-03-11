Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $183.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AXON. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $129.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock traded up $5.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,025. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Axon Enterprise has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $212.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.28 and a beta of 1.21.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.64. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

