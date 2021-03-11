Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.13.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AXNX. Zacks Investment Research raised Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

AXNX remained flat at $$58.56 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,574. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -29.88 and a beta of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 8.62. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $60.00.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 76.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axonics Modulation Technologies will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axonics Modulation Technologies news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 2,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $129,502.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,065 shares in the company, valued at $378,542.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 1,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $96,823.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,273 shares in the company, valued at $528,237.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,225 shares of company stock worth $3,720,380 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the third quarter worth $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

About Axonics Modulation Technologies

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence, and non-obstructive urinary retention.

