AXPR Trading 62.9% Higher This Week (AXPR)

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 11th. One AXPR coin can currently be purchased for $0.0133 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AXPR has a market cap of $3.72 million and $120,299.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AXPR has traded 62.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00051734 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00013242 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $408.89 or 0.00708293 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000328 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00066403 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00027436 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00037022 BTC.

AXPR Profile

AXPR is a coin. It was first traded on January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. The official message board for AXPR is medium.com/@aXpire. AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official. AXPR’s official website is www.axpire.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

