Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target Raised to $104.00 at Morgan Stanley

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its price target upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $104.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 60.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AXSM. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $131.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Axsome Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.91.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

AXSM stock opened at $64.90 on Monday. Axsome Therapeutics has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $109.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -24.13 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 9.99 and a current ratio of 9.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.81 and a 200-day moving average of $74.57.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.05). Equities analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 167.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression and depressive disorders; and phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.