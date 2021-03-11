Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) was upgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AZUL. Santander lowered Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James downgraded Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Azul presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.38.

Shares of NYSE:AZUL opened at $20.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.46 and its 200 day moving average is $18.61. Azul has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $25.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Azul by 146.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azul during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Azul by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Azul in the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Azul in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

About Azul

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

