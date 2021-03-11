B. Riley Raises ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Price Target to $18.00

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $7.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for ChromaDex’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

CDXC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ChromaDex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of ChromaDex in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

CDXC opened at $10.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.48. ChromaDex has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $23.66. The company has a market capitalization of $664.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.29 and a beta of 1.49.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 100.14% and a negative net margin of 39.86%. Research analysts expect that ChromaDex will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDXC. Sycale Advisors NY LLC raised its position in ChromaDex by 58.9% during the third quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 571,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 211,958 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in ChromaDex by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,083,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 179,701 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ChromaDex by 36.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 638,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 171,900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in ChromaDex by 189.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 153,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ChromaDex during the third quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

About ChromaDex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

