Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.35, Yahoo Finance reports.

BW traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.00. 13,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,921. The stock has a market cap of $364.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.58 and a beta of 2.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.93. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $8.24.

In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, CEO Kenneth M. Young purchased 17,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.85 per share, with a total value of $99,999.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 646,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,053.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox; VÃ¸lund & Other Renewable; and SPIG. The Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment.

