Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Shares Up 6.7% After Strong Earnings

Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) shot up 6.7% on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $7.36 and last traded at $7.21. 1,556,243 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 1,550,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.76.

The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $149.90 million for the quarter.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, CEO Kenneth M. Young bought 17,094 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 646,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,053.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 256.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 57,696 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 105,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the period. 43.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $371.34 million, a PE ratio of -58.58 and a beta of 2.77.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:BW)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox; VÃ¸lund & Other Renewable; and SPIG. The Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment.

