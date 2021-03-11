Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.17 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to post sales of $4.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Baidu’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.13 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.19 billion. Baidu posted sales of $3.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baidu will report full-year sales of $19.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.20 billion to $19.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $22.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.34 billion to $23.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Baidu.

BIDU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIDU. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIDU traded up $29.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $262.02. The stock had a trading volume of 707,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,224,888. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.45. The company has a market capitalization of $89.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.16. Baidu has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $354.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

