Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Position Reduced by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox lowered its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,915,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,240,346 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox owned approximately 0.07% of Baker Hughes worth $1,603,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth about $27,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 283.7% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 390.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.91.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $735,056,172.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BKR traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.82. 241,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,131,525. The company has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $25.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.68.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.71%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

