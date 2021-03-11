Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 40.04%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.74. The company had a trading volume of 927,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,640,731. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of -127.15 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.10 and a quick ratio of 8.36. Ballard Power Systems has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $42.28.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLDP. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ballard Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.