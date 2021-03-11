Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $16.82

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.82 and last traded at $16.75, with a volume of 2182 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.58.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BLX shares. National Bank Financial cut shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A to a “sector perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.47.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 31.53%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 354,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,614,000 after buying an additional 8,007 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,568,000 after buying an additional 26,993 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A Company Profile (NYSE:BLX)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; letter of credit contingencies, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets.

