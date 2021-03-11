Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Sets New 1-Year High at $75.43

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $75.43 and last traded at $75.43, with a volume of 65 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank First from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $594.13 million, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.86.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Bank First had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $31.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Bank First Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.71%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Bank First by 630.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 14,752 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Bank First by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Bank First by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank First by 243.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Bank First by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 25.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC)

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin. The company offers demand, time, and savings deposits; checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

