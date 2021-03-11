Bank of America Downgrades ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) to Neutral

Bank of America lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ACAD. Guggenheim cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $61.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.65.

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $26.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.97. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $23.35 and a 52-week high of $58.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. As a group, analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 29,733 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $1,641,856.26. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 21,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,293.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elena Ridloff sold 2,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $103,801.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,888.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,560 shares of company stock valued at $3,427,583. Company insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACAD. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 152,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

