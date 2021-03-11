Bank of America Downgrades Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) to Neutral

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

EGO has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. CSFB set a $13.00 target price on Eldorado Gold and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. CIBC upped their price target on Eldorado Gold from $16.75 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Eldorado Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eldorado Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.95.

Shares of EGO stock opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 18.40%. As a group, research analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Eldorado Gold by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,716,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,637,000 after purchasing an additional 566,999 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 151.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,970,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,207,932 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $28,649,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 22.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,999,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,099,000 after buying an additional 370,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 84.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,157,000 after buying an additional 571,958 shares during the period. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

