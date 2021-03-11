Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Apria (NYSE:APR)

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Apria (NYSE:APR) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 24.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on APR. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

APR stock opened at $21.70 on Monday. Apria has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $28.01.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $160,425,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About Apria

There is no company description available for Apria Inc

