Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,096,665 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 52,703 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $46,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UMPQ. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 205.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UMPQ. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Umpqua from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.19.

Shares of Umpqua stock opened at $17.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.21. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $18.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.12.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $358.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.73 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 7.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.50%.

In other Umpqua news, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $84,467.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 492,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,233,267.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 13,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $192,439.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,947.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,149 shares of company stock worth $314,154. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

