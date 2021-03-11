Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 627,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,595 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Crane were worth $48,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter worth about $935,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Crane by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 638,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,548,000 after buying an additional 179,531 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crane by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded Crane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. DA Davidson lowered Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.20.

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $89.40 on Wednesday. Crane Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $91.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 235.27 and a beta of 1.65.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.10). Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $728.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Crane’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $1,315,124.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,736,394. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

