Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 37,496 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,496 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.44% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $46,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,408,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,898 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 730,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,572,000 after purchasing an additional 202,354 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 520,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,076,000 after purchasing an additional 158,418 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 1,987.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,709,000 after purchasing an additional 120,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $10,331,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total value of $282,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CPK opened at $116.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.40 and a 200-day moving average of $97.49. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.47 and a fifty-two week high of $117.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 14.84%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPK shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Chesapeake Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.25.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

