Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 349,576 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 44,338 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SAP were worth $45,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SAP by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SAP by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of SAP by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 603,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,069,000 after buying an additional 41,431 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SAP by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of SAP by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,817 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $126.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $90.89 and a 52 week high of $169.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). SAP had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC raised shares of SAP to an “outperformer” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.92.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

