Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 12,405 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 612,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,405 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.05% of Cirrus Logic worth $50,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 175.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 107,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,225,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,854,000 after purchasing an additional 11,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 386.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,281,000 after purchasing an additional 203,529 shares during the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRUS. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Benchmark increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum cut Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.30.

In related news, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $56,231.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,107.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Forsyth sold 2,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $221,521.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $404,149. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $76.27 on Wednesday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.04 and a 52-week high of $103.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.87.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

