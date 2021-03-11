Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Buys 44,924 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 52.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 44,924 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.44.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.69. 470,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,430,320. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.88%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

