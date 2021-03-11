Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Has $18.09 Million Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,665 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,723 shares during the period. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce accounts for 1.9% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $18,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,120,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,288,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,081 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,641,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,762,000 after purchasing an additional 480,116 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 24.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,728,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,537,000 after purchasing an additional 544,095 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,646,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,325,000 after acquiring an additional 929,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,892,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,670,000 after acquiring an additional 986,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CM. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.41.

Shares of NYSE:CM traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.68. 11,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,266. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $46.45 and a twelve month high of $97.83.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $1.40. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.1669 per share. This represents a $4.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 62.27%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

