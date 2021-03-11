Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) PT Raised to $45.00

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Truist from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on OZK. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $43.62 on Monday. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $44.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $266.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.03 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 6.58%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 81,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 248,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

