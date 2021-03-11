BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Insider Sells $150,257.21 in Stock

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $150,257.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,508.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of BKU opened at $47.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.00. BankUnited, Inc. has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $48.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $228.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.10 million. Analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKU. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BKU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group downgraded BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on BankUnited from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.85.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.