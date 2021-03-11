Barclays Boosts Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target to $55.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Pentair from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Vertical Research cut Pentair from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pentair has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.29.

PNR opened at $59.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pentair has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $60.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.05 and a 200-day moving average of $51.69. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pentair will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,202,000. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair in the third quarter valued at $430,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Pentair by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Pentair by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 430,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,714,000 after buying an additional 84,992 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 21.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,199,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,676,000 after buying an additional 383,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

