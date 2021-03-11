Barclays Increases HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Price Target to $38.00

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.09% from the stock’s current price.

HFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Argus cut HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.71.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

HFC stock opened at $38.81 on Monday. HollyFrontier has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $41.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 1.83.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. On average, research analysts predict that HollyFrontier will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 3,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $124,356.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,189.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in HollyFrontier by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 37.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. 84.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.