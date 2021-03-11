Barclays Initiates Coverage on Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Equities research analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.55.

NYSE SHC opened at $27.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.85. Sotera Health has a 1-year low of $24.05 and a 1-year high of $29.00.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $216.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.29 million. Sotera Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Warburg Pincus LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,263,436,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth $201,045,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth $100,205,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at $96,159,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at $38,879,000.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the United States and internationally. Its sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; and lab services comprise analytical chemistry, medical device, and pharmaceutical lab testing, as well as microbiology testing.

