Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BCS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Investec lowered Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BCS downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. AlphaValue raised shares of Barclays to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of BCS stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.30 and its 200-day moving average is $6.94. The stock has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.58. Barclays has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 3.22%. Equities research analysts predict that Barclays will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.0555 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 63,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Barclays by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,839,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,697,000 after acquiring an additional 46,604 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Barclays by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,136,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,595,000 after acquiring an additional 169,018 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in Barclays during the 4th quarter worth $195,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Barclays by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 254,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares during the last quarter. 1.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barclays

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The company operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

