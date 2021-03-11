Barclays PLC Raises Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 340,256 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,439 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $31,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1,073.2% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,975,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $184,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,398 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $259,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 25,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $775,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America cut Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.65.

Shares of NTRS stock traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $99.30. 3,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,946. The company has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.33. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $60.67 and a 1 year high of $103.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

