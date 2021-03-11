Barclays PLC Sells 267,935 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 70.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 267,935 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $21,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

ODFL stock traded up $4.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $222.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,572. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $209.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.74. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.80 and a 12 month high of $227.14. The stock has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 15.66%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ODFL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.27.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

