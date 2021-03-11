Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY)

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Societe Generale cut shares of CGG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

CGGYY opened at $1.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.79. CGG has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average is $0.93. The stock has a market cap of $974.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 3.37.

CGG Company Profile

CGG operates as a geoscience company in North America, the Central and South Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments: Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir; and Equipment segments. The Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir segment develops and licenses multi-client seismic surveys; processes seismic data; and sells seismic data processing and reservoir characterization software primarily under the Hampson-Russell, Jason, Insight Earth, and Velpro brands.

