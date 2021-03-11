Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.31.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Barnes Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,845,000 after purchasing an additional 18,755 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Barnes Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,057,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Barnes Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,277,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

B stock opened at $55.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Barnes Group has a one year low of $30.22 and a one year high of $56.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.62.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $289.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.34 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barnes Group will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.94%.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and innovative solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

