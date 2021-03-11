Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Reaches New 12-Month High at $56.80

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.80 and last traded at $56.30, with a volume of 3532 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.03.

B has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.31.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $289.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.34 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Barnes Group by 38.8% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,636,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,241,000 after purchasing an additional 736,850 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,277,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Barnes Group by 6,662.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 627,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,440,000 after purchasing an additional 618,586 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Barnes Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,210,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,501,000 after purchasing an additional 446,909 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Barnes Group by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 342,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,354,000 after purchasing an additional 188,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes Group (NYSE:B)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and innovative solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.