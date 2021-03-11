Base Resources Limited (ASX:BSE) Declares $0.03 Interim Dividend

Base Resources Limited (ASX:BSE) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is A$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

In other Base Resources news, insider Timothy (Tim) Carstens 896,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd.

About Base Resources

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. It produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. The company primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

