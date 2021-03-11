BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Shares Gap Up to $93.80

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (LON:BVC) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 93.80 ($1.23), but opened at GBX 103.50 ($1.35). BATM Advanced Communications shares last traded at GBX 101.50 ($1.33), with a volume of 1,587,541 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of £451.44 million and a PE ratio of 42.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 104.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 103.29.

About BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC)

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in two divisions, Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization in the fields of local and wide area networks, and premises management systems.

