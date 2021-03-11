Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Battalion Oil had a negative net margin of 102.98% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%.

NYSE BATL opened at $12.88 on Wednesday. Battalion Oil has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $13.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $208.63 million and a P/E ratio of -1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.66.

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company held interests in 52,368 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas.

