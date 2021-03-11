BCE Inc. (BCE) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 12th

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.875 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83.

Shares of BCE opened at C$57.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.41, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.69. BCE has a twelve month low of C$46.03 and a twelve month high of C$60.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$55.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$55.70. The firm has a market cap of C$52.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.91.

Get BCE alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BCE. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of BCE from C$61.50 to C$59.50 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BCE from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$60.14.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.