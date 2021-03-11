BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.88 Per Share

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.875 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83.

TSE BCE opened at C$58.16 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$55.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$55.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.41. BCE has a 12-month low of C$46.03 and a 12-month high of C$60.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.07.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BCE shares. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BCE from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of BCE from C$61.50 to C$59.50 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$60.14.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

